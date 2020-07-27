Kenya: Mombasa County Football Association Makes History

Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA) has become the first Football Kenya Federation affiliate branch to comply with the 2013 Sports Act.

Consequently, Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has ordered the body to conduct elections within 90 days, review its constitution in line with the 2010 Kenyan Constitution, the 2013 Sports Act and it's international statute.

"We are very happy as Mombasa County Football Association that the sports registrar Rose Wasike was fully satisfied with our application and issued us with a registration certificate number 198,conferring to us that we have the authority to conduct football activities within Mombasa County as per section 46 and 47 of the Sports Act 2013," MCFA chairman Goshi Juma Ally said during a press conference at the Mombasa County stadium on Monday.

Ally has therefore set August 15, 2020 as the elections date for the association to elect new leadership and warned that only clubs that have aligned with the Sports Act will be eligible to vote.

He revealed that only 24 clubs out of 60 had been registered by the registrar of Sports office as of Monday and asked others to move with speed to get the nod so that they can be allowed to participate in the August polls.

The current Kenyan constitution, which was promulgated in 2010 created 47 counties and in 2013, a Sports Act was enacted by the national assembly where all sports bodies in Kenya were asked to align with before getting recognition and support from the government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sports being a devolved function, all counties were also required to be registered as branches in the spirit of devolution in Kenya.

"We have already issued an election notice to all our stakeholders and a copy to the registrar. Any interested contestants can therefore visit our office for more updates and to obtain the electoral code," Ally, who was flanked by among other former FKF national vice chairman Twaha Mbarak, said.

Speaking at the same event, Mbarak said the aspirants for the forth coming national elections have petitioned the government through the National Assembly and Senate to dissolve the current FKF leadership, whose mandate he says expired on February 10 .

"We have collected 6000 signatures from football stakeholders and presented to the relevant government bodies with a view of officially dissolving the current FKF led by president Nick Mwendwa and appoint a normalisation committee to organise for free and fair elections," Mbarak said.