Kenya: Covid-19 - What Uhuru Told Governors At Coronavirus Summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta's meeting with governors on Monday reached 23 recommendations informed by the country's state in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President issued several directives, including one deferring the reopening of universities to January 2021. He told the Education ministry to facilitate this and ensure online learning and graduations continue

The MoE shall also embark on a rigorous and transformative programme to address all infrastructural gaps in basic learning institutions across the nation.

OTHER DIRECTIVES

President Kenyatta further instructed the National Treasury to immediately release the equitable share of revenue for the month of June, under financial year 2019/2020, and the allocation for July.

Further, the ministry was given two weeks to release outstanding remittances of conditional grants amounting to Sh4.6 billion.

The President also asked counties to support religious organisations on civic education and the Ministry of Health to conclude construction of health facilities under the equitable fund programme on priority basis and hand them over to counties.

Counties were told to purchase personal protective equipment from any vendor certified and approved by the ministry.

Mr Kenyatta asked the Council of Governors and and the Health ministry to submit biweekly reports on their progress following the recommendations.

More to follow