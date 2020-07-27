Kenya: Journalist Detained 2 Days in Probe Into False Post About Matiang'i

A freelance journalist accused of publishing false information about Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i will spend two days in police custody.

Isaac Kibet Yego's detention at Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi will allow police to finish their probe into allegations that he wrote and published false information on Facebook.

Police requested 14 days to investigate the matter but Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku said on Monday that there was no justification for that.

The magistrate noted Mr Yego's mobile phones and laptop were earlier confiscated for forensic analysis.

WHAT HAPPENED

Rumour had it that the CS, who chairs the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19, was sick with the coronavirus and was fighting for his life in an Intensive Care Unit.

He dismissed the claim as false and blamed individuals he described as "mentally deranged", saying they were part of a scheme to humiliate him and his family.

He claimed their goal was to ensure he lost focus on the assignment given to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta.