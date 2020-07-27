Kenya: Live - Uhuru Addresses the Nation On Covid-19 Pandemic

27 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

President Uhuru Kenyatta is addressing the nation on Covid-19 containment measures following a surge in the number of cases reported in Kenya over the last few days.

The spike in infections came after his July 6 address in which he eased measures including a cessation of movement into counties considered hotspots - Nairobi, Mandera and Mombasa.

The dilemma has been in the area of economic stability amid the pandemic, with many organisations downsizing and introducing pay cuts and business people taking huge losses due to the ban on public gatherings.

Hotels and restaurants have been reopened but learning has been suspended until 2021.

APPEAL

President Kenyatta has made an appeal for the public to take the disease seriously, noting police cannot be assigned to each individual.

The country's low case fatality rate is giving the wrong impression, he said, placing it at 4.6 per cent.

"The harsh reality is that we are at war with an invisible enemy and in war, no mercy shall be shown on either side," the President said.

"We have seen graves dug for tens of thousands and witnessed lonely burials. We have seen pictures of burials at night. We cannot allow this to be our fate in Kenya.

"280 kenyans have lost their lives and there will be more. The only question is whether we shall emerge with low numbers of death or suffer a catastrophe."

