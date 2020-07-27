Kenya: Ayub Timbe Confirms Reading Exit

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe Masika has confirmed his exit at English Championship side Reading FC.

Timbe was on loan at the club from Chinese side Beijing Renhe, but only made five league appearances from the bench.

"My short journey at reading is finished. I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates and definitely every supporter who was with me through this half season. It was a pleasure to be at Reading FC. Thank you all and I wish you good luck in the coming season," he tweeted on Monday.

The club performed dismally this season, finishing 14th in the standings with 56 points having played 46 matches.

The team has immediately embarked on a restructuring programme with several senior players leaving the club among them Garath McCleary, Jordan Obita, Chris Gunter, Charlie Adam and former Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett.

"It's been a tough situation in this last month of games because, what with the loan players and those out of contract, we could have ten or more players leaving the club this week," Reading Manager Mark Bowen said last week.

There has to be a lot of building done. It needs a change in mentality going forward, which I am determined to bring to the club. "I've got plans I want to put in place. Things have got to change. It needs it.

Everything has to be worked around the financial restrictions at the club of course. The wage bill has got to be trimmed. And decisions have been made on those players out of contract," he added.

Timbe is said to be headed back to Chinese side Beijing Renhe.