South Africa: Johannesburg Residents Head to Court to Fight 'Unlawful' Evictions

Residents in an informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg have gone to court to challenge their recent eviction, which they say was illegal and left them homeless and destitute in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of the Nana's Farm informal settlement in Klipriviersoog, which sits between Eldorado Park and Lenasia in Johannesburg's south, have gone to the South Gauteng High Court to challenge their recent eviction and demolition of their shacks.

In an application against the City of Johannesburg, SAPS, JMPD and SANDF, heard on 24 July 2020, residents argued that the city did not have a court order when it evicted an estimated 300 families and demolished their shacks on 18 and 19 July, rendering them homeless during the health and economic crises caused by Covid-19.

Grace Chauke, the first applicant who admitted she and others have illegally occupied the vacant land from as far back as 1990, said the city had ignored State of Disaster regulations and directives from Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu when it evicted many residents in the area without a court order.

Residents want compensation from the City and for the court to provide an interdict to prevent...