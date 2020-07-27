Tunisia: Cameroon-Tunisia - Outgoing Ambassador Elevated

Jalel Snoussi was decorated with an Order of Valour medal by External Relations Minister on July 23, 2020 in a State diner offered the diplomat on behalf of the President of the Republic.

The outgoing Ambassador of Tunisia to Cameroon, Jalel Snoussi who has come to the end of his diplomatic stay in Cameroon has been awarded the medal of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour. He was decorated on July 23, 2020 by the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella during a State diner offered the Ambassador by the President of the Republic.

In a toast at the diner, Minister Mbella Mbella appreciated the actions undertaken by Jalel Snoussi within the framework of strengthening cooperation ties between Cameroon and Tunisia during his five years at the helm of his country's diplomatic representation in Cameroon. "On an illustrative note, you contributed to the organisation of high level meetings between the two countries such as the 10th session of the bilateral mix commission on March 23 and 24 in Tunis, the follow-up committee of the session on June 28 and 29, 2017 in Yaounde, and most recently, the 4th session of the mix sectorial commission in the domain of tourism on July 18 and 19, 2019 in Tunis," the Minister highlighted, adding it was a pleasure working with Jalel Snoussi over the years.

As concerns scientific and technical areas of cooperation, Minister Mbella Mbella noted the visit to Cameroon of several Tunisian prospection teams to Cameroon and equally saluted Tunisian engagement in the promotion of the health sector in Cameroon. In the educational sphere, the Minister appreciated the increase in the number of scholarships and internship programmes offered by the Tunisia government to Cameroonians. In his reply, Ambassador Jalel Snoussi said cooperation ties between Cameroon and Tunisia are great with both countries sharing similar views in the aspects of peace, security and emergence. "Cameroon is a country known for its hospitality, natural resources and diversity. Cameron and Tunisia have common similarities of the people always being happy, open and convivial. I am proud to have brought ideas in different areas of cooperation and Cameroon will always be in my heart for they opened their arms to me," the Tunisian diplomat started, adding he will remain an Ambassador of Cameroon in Tunisia. External Relations Minister equally offered the Ambassador a bronze-like craft gift of a horse with a rider, a gift with a royal undertone.