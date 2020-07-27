Zimbabwe: Winky D Joins #FreeHopewell Campaign

New Zimbabwe
Hopewell Chin'ono arrives at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 22, 2020.
26 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Winky D, famed for hidden political messages in his music, has spoken out openly against the arrest last week, of top journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The Ijipita singer took to social media recently, writing, "Say no to violation against human rights. Don't kill the dreams of the next generation by losing hope now and choose to be silent. God help us."

The popular dancehall chancer ended his tweet with a #freehopewell.

Winky D has not refrained from using his music to raise awareness on issues of human rights in the country.

Previously, the Gafa, as he is affectionately known, had a run in with authority over his last album Njema which was stated to be a political album which could cause riots and unrest.

He is among the many Zimbabwean artistes who have added their voices to calls for the release of Chin'ono movement who is accused of inciting a revolt against government.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.