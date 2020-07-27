Zimbabwe: Winky D Joins #FreeHopewell Campaign

Winky D, famed for hidden political messages in his music, has spoken out openly against the arrest last week, of top journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The Ijipita singer took to social media recently, writing, "Say no to violation against human rights. Don't kill the dreams of the next generation by losing hope now and choose to be silent. God help us."

The popular dancehall chancer ended his tweet with a #freehopewell.

Winky D has not refrained from using his music to raise awareness on issues of human rights in the country.

Previously, the Gafa, as he is affectionately known, had a run in with authority over his last album Njema which was stated to be a political album which could cause riots and unrest.

He is among the many Zimbabwean artistes who have added their voices to calls for the release of Chin'ono movement who is accused of inciting a revolt against government.