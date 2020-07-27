Ghana: Armed Robbers Kill Man After Attacking Gold Buying Agent

27 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Takoradi — One person was reported dead Friday night, when armed robbers allegedly attacked a gold buying agent at James Town, a suburb of Dompim, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased, and a neighbour, Kofi Atobam, who heard the gunshots, rushed to the scene, but, was shot in the stomach by the armed men, who were fleeing the scene.

Antobam, a rubber farmer in his late forties, who left behind a wife and six children, had been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital morgue.

The robbers, assaulted a Guinean (name unknown), who is also a tenant in the house, before fleeing with their booty, when the community raised the alarm.

The Tarkwa Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)DennisAkob-Dem Abade, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, indicated that the police had begun investigations into the matter, saying, " The crime scene experts have visited the scene and efforts are in place to trace and arrest the perpetrators."

ACP Abade said seven masked men armed with assorted weapons, attacked the house of the gold dealer, Mary Boah, also known as, Afua Ketewa, at the outskirts of Dompim, near Nsuaem.

He said, the armed men held the woman and children hostage amidst indiscriminate firing of guns and beatings, and took away gold and money.

"The report got to the police long after the armed men had left the scene. The victim's house is located at the outskirts of the town and very close to the bush thus making it easy for the armed robbers to escape," ACP Abade said.

