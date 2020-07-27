Eritrea: Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara — At a commemoration event organized in connection with Martyrs Day, nationals in the US contributed over 185 thousand Dollars to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to the Eritrean Embassy in the US, nationals in Las Vegas contributed 21 thousand and 730 Dollars, nationals in Chicago 23 thousand and 760 thousand Dollars, nationals in Seattle 14 thousand Dollars, nationals in Minnesota 10 thousand and 840 Dollars, nationals in Oakland 2 thousand 995 Dollars, nationals in Portland 7 thousand and 200 Dollars, nationals in Huston 941 Dollars, nationals in Denver 14 thousand and 631 Dollars and nationals in Dallas 58 thousand and 400 Dollars to bolster Martyrs Trust Fund and 30 thousand and 720 Dollars in support of 42 families of martyrs

In the same vein, the residents of Hadamu administrative area in Dekemhare sub-zone contributed 30 thousand and 60 Nakfa in support of disadvantaged families in their area, residents of Deki-Nazo contributed 59 thousand Nakfa.

Various administrative areas in the sub-zone also contributed food items to disadvantaged families in their areas.

Similarly, a number of nationals decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from one to three months.