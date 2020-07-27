South Africa: Alleged Drug Dealer to Appear in Court

press release

Kwazulu-Natal — On Sunday, 26 July 2020, Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime unit assisted by Port Shepstone K9 unit and Paddock Visible Policing unit arrested a 55-year-old male for dealing in drugs.

Members conducted an undercover operation few weeks ago after they received information about the suspect who was dealing in hydroponic cannabis. During his arrest members proceeded to his place of residence where a search was conducted and more hydroponic cannabis to the street value of approximately R17 000 were found.

The suspect was charged for three counts of dealing in drugs and he is expected to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court today.