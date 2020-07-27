South Africa: Civil Society Watch, 27 - 31 July

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

This week sees organisations discussing gender-based violence, universal basic income grants, and the plausibility of virtual lectures for undergraduate students. From a virtual book launch to a workshop on growing your own food, the week ahead seems to have something for everyone.

Every week, Maverick Citizen surveys the civil society environment. We scour the web, reach out across WhatsApp groups, and read emails from those who kindly inform us of your activities. We want to show the effort, imagination, and the level of humanity that goes into working towards a just world.

As Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood once wrote: "We want to show how, because civil society lives on the front lines of poverty and inequality, it's forced to innovate and organise, for public good rather than private profit."

This could not be truer, especially in these hard and uncertain times where everyone is experiencing their own difficulties, yet somehow, people manage to come together and organise solidarity with those who need it the most.

Noteworthy mentions for the week ahead

NKOMAZI, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 12: People working in the fields of the Sizabantu Youth Project in Naas Village on June 12, 2014 in Nkomazi, South Africa. A...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.