South Africa: DA Launches #StopFarmAttacks Website and Calls On South Africa to Sign Open Letter

27 July 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Dianne Kohler Barnard MP - Chairperson of the DA Rural Safety Workstream

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has today launched its #StopFarmAttacks websites which can be accessed here: stopplaasaanvalle.co.za or stopfarmattacks.co.za.

The website contains an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging him to apologize for his untrue and hurtful remarks in a 2018 interview, when he denied that farm murders were taking place in South Africa, and calling on him to take urgent action regarding the perpetual fear and danger our rural men and women live and work in as they grow the very food we eat.

The DA urges all South Africans to visit these websites and co-sign our open letter to President Ramaphosa, calling on him to address the plight of these brave men and women.

Once we have collected your signatures, the DA will submit them to Parliament and demand action from the ANC government.

It cannot be that the Government and Parliament continue to turn a blind eye to the plight of farmers, farmworkers, their parents, wives, and children who suffer cruel, senseless and often deadly torture at the hands of criminals.

Recently an 80-year old woman was attacked on her farm in Zastron and left for dead across the border in Lesotho. She had to listen as her attackers made plans to kill her. One of her attackers was allegedly one of the 19 000 prisoners released in Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola's bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

Despite the Minister and President's repeated assurances that only low-risk offenders would be released, clearly not enough was done to keep violent criminals off our streets.

Farm attacks are one of the symptoms of a sick Government. Corruption, greed and hunger for power have replaced the mandate of service. ANC politicians seem to forget that they are put in positions of power and influence to primarily take care of the needs of the citizens of this country. Had this been done, there would have been no need for cheap politicking, and trying to deny real problems for fear of upsetting their very lucrative apple cart.

Had the Government honoured the original restitution promises, invested in the economy and infrastructure, and built on the good work done in the years after the first democratic election in 1994, South Africa would have been a very different place today. There would have been less inequality and fewer citizens would walk the streets without a job or hope. If all the money looted by the ANC had instead been invested in the country, South Africa might well have been today very close to the utopia everyone envisaged in 1994.

Instead we have a Government always on the offense, on the back foot, because its legacy has become indefensible.

We ask South Africans to co-sign our letter to the President.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.