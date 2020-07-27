South Africa: Postmasburg SAPS Station Commander Issue Safety Hints

press release

The Station Commander LT Col Witbooi urges the residents of Postmasburg to adhere and comply to the Safety Hints.

The Station Commander is concerned about the number of housebreaking incidents reported around the greater Postmasburg area. Incidents are reportedly committed in the evening and in some instances the victims leave their Place of residence for a longer Period without informing their neighbours about their absence.

Lt Col Witbooi has issued an urgent plea to residents to be vigilant and not fall Prey to ATM scams:

*Victims have been scammed by individuals that offer to assist them, and then within minutes the victims receive bank notification of money being withdrawn.

*Victims are informed by scammers to insert the bank cards differently and in doing so their original bank card disappear.

*The Station Commander urges the community to use the tills inside supermarkets to withdraw money and to avoid using ATM when alone especially at night.

If any person has information regarding these types of scams ,they are urgently requested to contact the Station Commander, Lt Col Witbooi on 0824954692 or the Vispol Commander, Capt Ruiters on 079 5293898.