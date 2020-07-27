South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in Manenberg and Grassy Park

27 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, 26 July 2020 at around 13:40, members of the Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit were busy with crime prevention duties when they responded to a sporadic shooting on the c/o of Duinefontein and Klipfontein Road, Manenberg. As they approached the scene, they saw a suspect firing several shots. He proceeded to run when he saw the members approaching, however they pursued him and managed to corner him in Hex Crescent. Upon searching the suspect, members discovered a 9mm Norinco pistol and several rounds of ammunition in his possession. The 23-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court soon.

In an unrelated incident, yesterday afternoon, members of the Maitland Flying Squad followed up and acted on information about stolen vehicles in the Grassy Park area. When they arrived at the premises, they found five VW Polos parked in the yard of the suspect and his neighbours. Two of the vehicles were discovered to have been stolen. The other three were also confiscated as part of the investigation. In addition, several other vehicle parts that were linked to six more stolen vehicles that were not on the premises were found. Two suspects, aged 18 and 27 years were arrested and, once charged, they are expected to appear tomorrow in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

