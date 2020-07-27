South Africa: Rabie Ridge SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

27 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Rabie Ridge police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination due to COVID-19 related incident.

The Community Service Center will be operating from swimming pools building/premises opposite the police station.

The telephone lines at Rabie Ridge police station Community Service Center will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The Station Commander can be contacted on: 082 572 0809

Vispol Commander: 082 461 6835

Detective Commander: 083 312 9764

Support Head: 082 332 4930

Communication Officer: 071 675 7400

Duty Officer: 082 461 0817

The SAPS management apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

