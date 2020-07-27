South Africa: Ebrahim Patel Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Gwede Mantashe Discharged From Hospital and Star Cyclist Nic Dlamini Gears Up for First Post-Lockdown Race

analysis

Over the weekend, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel tested positive for Covid-19 and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe was discharged from hospital. Meanwhile, South African star cyclist Nic Dlamini geared up ahead of the first post-lockdown race.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 26 July at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, Eastern Cape did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel is the fourth minister to test positive for Covid-19. He is in self-quarantine at home and will continue working.

Meanwhile, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe was discharged from hospital on Sunday. He tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 July and was admitted to hospital six days later "for further medical attention and monitoring".

The Congress of South African Students has vowed to shut down all private schools on Monday. It has been against the closure of schools and argues now that poor learners will be left behind as their wealthier peers carry on with learning.

Cyclist Nic Dlamini will be taking...