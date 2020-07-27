South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Sends Condolences to Daniels Family

press release

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of the great Peter Daniels who selflessly used the power of sport to empower not only the Cape Winelands but the province and country at large.

Peter Daniels was a teacher by profession but was a sport radio journalist out of his passion for sport and love for his community. His involvement in development projects and daily encouragements to uplift the communities he served should be commended and held in high esteem. As he encouraged his listeners to engage with him on his radio show on various issues they may have been facing , he also shared the many sport achievements from schools and clubs in the area.

With his resourceful nature and compassionate spirit, Peter was awarded Journalist of the Year at the Provincial Sport Awards last year. His calming presence sure will be sorely missed in the Cape Winelands and greater Western Cape.

We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, the Radio KC family and all those who was inspired by Peter. We will continue to honour his legacy for many years to come.