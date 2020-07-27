South Africa: Police Arrests Suspects for Corruption Fraud and Conspiracy in Mpumalanga

26 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Three suspects will appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate Court on Monday following their arrest on Friday.

The three suspects aged between 27 and 39 years old were arrested in Nelspruit during an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation together with Cyber Crime, Local Criminal Record Centre and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

The suspects are accused of conspiring to steal monies by hacking into the SASSA system and have access into the organization's beneficiary accounts. An electronic device which was intended to be used to extract information including a laptop, a scanner, SASSA cards and the suspect's vehicle were seized.

The three will be facing charges of corruption, fraud, conspiracy to commit an offense and contravention of the Electronic Communication Act. Investigations are still ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa.

