Kenya Reports 440 More Covid-19 Infections, Caseload Now 17,975

27 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

The Health ministry on Monday placed Kenya's Covid-19 caseload at 17,975, saying 440 more people had tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported the testing of 3,197 samples in 24 hours, raising the total number of tests carried out in the country to 279,612.

The youngest patient was a year old and the oldest 84, while female patients were 154 in number and male patients 286.

Kenyans numbered 437 while the rest were foreigners.

CS Kagwe further announced five more deaths, which raise the toll to 285, and 90 more recoveries, which brought the total to 7,833.

BARINGO CASE

Baringo County became the 45th of 47 to report a case of the coronavirus. The ministry said it had five patients.

Nairobi accounted for 326, Machakos 32, Kajiado 17, Kiambu 17, Uasin Gishu 13, Mombasa 10 and Murang'a and Kilifi five each.

Busia, Wajir and Nandi had two each while Nyeri, Embu, Taita Taveta and Tharaka-Nithi had one each.

More to follow

