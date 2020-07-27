South Africa: Minister Ebrahim Patel Tests Positive for Covid-19

25 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Ebrahim Patel (MP), has tested positive for Covid-19. The Minister received his results today, 25 July 2020.

This was the Minister's second test to be conducted since the outbreak of this virus.

Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with the Minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested.

Minister Patel had yesterday, 24 July 2020, participated in the virtual parliamentary budget vote debate on the revised budget for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The Minister remains committed to preparing South Africa for the post-covid world, strengthening efforts around reconstruction and recovery. As part his budget debate speech yesterday, the Minister announced that every directorate of the DTIC and every agency within its mandate will prioritise saving firms and jobs during this period.

As we wish the Minister a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing all health protocols of washing our hands regularly, properly wearing a mask when in public and practicing physical distancing.

Together, we can beat the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.