South Africa: Eskom's Dabengwa Resigns

27 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom's Non — executive director, Sifiso Dabengwa, has resigned.

Eskom's interim board chairperson, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, announced Dabengwa's resignation in a statement on Monday.

"Mr. Dabengwa tendered his letter of resignation to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, on 23 July 2020," said Makgoba.

The interim chairman and the board thanked Dabengwa for his contribution to the continued turnaround of Eskom during his tenure, and wished him well in future.

Eskom is an entity of the Department of Public Enterprises.

Dabengwa was announced as part of the new board members for the power utility in January 2018 in a move to strengthen governance and management at the parastatal.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.