South Africa: Eskom's Dabengwa Resigns

Eskom's Non — executive director, Sifiso Dabengwa, has resigned.

Eskom's interim board chairperson, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, announced Dabengwa's resignation in a statement on Monday.

"Mr. Dabengwa tendered his letter of resignation to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, on 23 July 2020," said Makgoba.

The interim chairman and the board thanked Dabengwa for his contribution to the continued turnaround of Eskom during his tenure, and wished him well in future.

Eskom is an entity of the Department of Public Enterprises.

Dabengwa was announced as part of the new board members for the power utility in January 2018 in a move to strengthen governance and management at the parastatal.