Malawi: Nankhumwa Defends Mutharika Over DPP Leadership

27 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa has swiftly leaped to the defence of party president Peter Mutharika who is facing calls for his resignation following his dismal performance in the presidential poll.

Mutharika is facing pressure to resign following revelations of K1.3 trillion economic plunder and corruption in the country during his administration, dismal performance in the June 23 court sanctioned presidential election and old age.

The former president is 80.

But Nankhumwa, speaking in a program on Zodiak on Sunday afternoon, said the DPP constitution provides that a party leader should serve a five-year- term of office.

"He has just served one year. Let him serve the rest of the term. He can only leave office after five years at a convention," said Nankhumwa.

He parried away criticisms that the former is too old to steer DPP to new political heights, saying Mutharika is strong enough to lead the party despite his age.

But a political commentator Wonderful Khutche said Mutharika should step down and a new leader must be elected if the party is to bounce back in government in 2025.

