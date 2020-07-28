Rwanda: People With Disabilities Seek Help to Cope With Covid-19 Restrictions

Emelyne Shemezimana, 24, is blind and before Covid-19 pandemic hit, she always had a helper; someone who walks with and assist her in her daily activities.

During lockdown, she was affected like everyone else and had to stay at home. Things changed, however, when movement restrictions were lifted.

"I recently traveled to Nyamata, in Bugesera District, to visit my family but on the bus, it was very difficult for me because no one was near me and I could not tell whether we have reached my destination or not. I kept calling the driver loud and I could tell it was annoying to other passengers," she testifies.

Although Shemezimana has such troubles, she is able to wash her hands with hand-washing facilities in public places and wears face mask properly.

On the other side, Ananias Tuyisenge, a 28-year-old who has disabled limbs and use a wheel chair, can only clean his hands with a hand sanitizer, which he says he can barely afford.

He told The New Times that although issues with accessibility have always been there for people living with disabilities, Covid-19 pandemic and precautionary guidelines only made it worse.

"When I go to public places such as markets, I cannot enter unless I wash my hands and I cannot use step and wash facilities due to my disability. So I have to always carry a hand sanitizer with me or I do not leave home," he said.

Access to Covid-19 related information

Shemezimana and Tuyisenge also shed light of accessibility not only to facilities but also services and information. They both agree that information is crucial especially in Covid-19 era.

They are concerned that most of the time, announcements and other information about Covid-19 and its guidelines are not translated for the deaf and blind to access.

Jean Damascène Nsengiyumva, Executive Secretary of National Union of Disabilities Organisations in Rwanda, agreed that Covid-19 has posed multiple extra challenges to People Living with Disabilities and access to information is the most pressing.

"As a scenario, Rwanda National Police usually uses mega phones and speakers and even drones to go around delivering different messages about current Covid-19 situation. How will a deaf person get the message?" he asks.

He suggested that if any institution has information that concerns the public over a general condition, they should also think about people living with different kinds of disabilities.

However, the National Union of Disabilities Organisations has put in place ways to support people living with disabilities go through Covid-19 pandemic, including collecting basic information, translating for them and sending to people living with disabilities through their social networks.

In addition, nearly four thousand vulnerable PLWD were given food and other basics by the organization during lockdown.

According to EICV 5, five percent of population in Rwanda are people living with disabilities.