Rwanda: What Next for Dusabemungu After Announcing Retirement?

28 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

After announcing his retirement from international Cricket, former captain of the men's national cricket team Eric Hirwa Dusabemungu has revealed that he is going into coaching.

The 33-year old's retirement was announced on Sunday, July 26, by the Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) after representing the country for the past 14 years.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, the veteran cricketer said that he knew for a long time that he would announce his retirement in 2020 to give younger Cricket players a chance to shine.

"I have been playing in the national team with young players that I used to mentor. I now want to focus on building a coaching career, which I actually have already started," he said.

"I have been doing my best as a cricket player and part-time coach, this is the right moment to retire from playing so I can give ample time to my coaching career, produce more talents and give them a platform to shine."

He added: "The future is bright for Rwanda cricket, and I want to be part of the journey. I look forward to contributing to the development of the sport, particularly in women's cricket. I want to see new talents growing and thriving more than I was ever able to."

Dusabemungu was one of the two homegrown cricketers who joined the national team in 2006, alongside Andre Kayitera.

He was part of the team that qualified for and competed at the 2011 African Division 2 Cricket tournament in Ghana.

A celebrated bowler and one of the most consistent crickets Rwanda has ever produced, Dusabemungu was recognised as the best bowler of the tournament during the Division Two tournament held in South Africa, in 2014.

He became the national team skipper in 2018 after inheriting the captaincy from Eric Dusingizimana who is currently serving as the general manager of the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium.

During his leadership, Dusabemungu captained Rwanda through the Regional World T20 Africa 'B' Qualifiers staged at Gahanga Cricket Oval in 2018.

He was in charge of the girls' national team during the 2016 Kwibuka Cricket tournament before taking over the U-19 girls' national team that competed in a WT20 tournament held in Kenya in 2018.

Dusabemungu runs a cricket academy for girls at Ndera Cricket Hub, in Gasabo District.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/@Eddie_250

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.