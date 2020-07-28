Kenya: Weather Agency Projects Rainfall Exceeding 70mm in Rift Valley

Nairobi — The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall exceeding 70mm in most parts of the Rift Valley region including the counties of Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu and Laikipia.

In its weekly forecast for 28th July to 3rd August, the agency noted that parts of Bungoma, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties will receive moderate rainfall between 50-70 mm.

In the forecast released on Monday, the department added that light rainfall (10-50 mm) is expected over some parts of Western and Nyanza region including Nandi, Murang'a, Kiambu, Samburu, Meru and a section of coastal Counties.

The weatherman further noted that the rest parts of the counties especially for Nairobi, Eastern region, Kajiado, Narok, Migori, Embu,and some counties in North Eastern region are expected to remain relatively dry.

In addition, the weather agency noted that low Daily-mean temperatures below 15˚C is expected over most parts of Nyeri, Nyandarua, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Murang'a, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, Laikipia, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Narok, Bomet, Nyamira,

Kisii, Kericho, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties will also experience low temperatures.

High daily-mean temperatures above 30˚C is expected much parts of Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River and some parts of Kitui, Kilifi, Lamu and Kajiado counties

Moderate daily-mean temperatures between 25-30˚C is expected some parts Mandera, Samburu, Turkana, Baringo, Kwale, lamu, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Narok, Homa Bay, Busia, Kisumu, Kakamega, Vihiga and Embu counties.

In its previous weekly forecast, the weatherman had predicted heavy rainfall in most parts of the western region including the counties of Laikipia, Nyandarua, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Samburu and West Pokot.

The six counties were projected to receive in excess of 70mm of rain.