Kenya: Timbe Set to Return to China After Reading Loan Spell Ends

27 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has announced he will return to his Chinese club Beijing Renhe after his six-month loan stint with English Championship side Reading FC ended.

Masika was initially set to be with Reading from January to the end of May, but the contract was extended after the stoppages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My short journey at Reading is finished. I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates and definitely every supporter who was with me through this half season. It was a pleasure to be @ReadingFC. Thank you all and I wish you good luck in the coming season," Timbe posted on his Twitter account.

Timbe had hoped to light it off in the English second tier and possibly impress enough to earn a spot in the English Premier League, but the same was hampered by reduced playing time.

He was limited to only five appearances for Reading, all coming off the bench which accounted to a total of 78 competitive minutes. The most minutes he clocked in a single match was against Luton Town where he played for 29 minutes.

