Kenya: Olunga Shines Brightest Among Kenyans Stars Abroad With a Hat Trick

27 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga continued with his great form as he grabbed a hat trick in Kashiwa Reysol's 5-1 thrashing of Vegalta Sendai in the Japanese top-tier match at the Sankyo Frontier on Sunday afternoon.

Olunga is currently the leading scorer in the league with five goals from seven matches.

God's favor

One more for keeps

Thank you for the support 🙏@REYSOL_Official pic.twitter.com/9Rpj3rzLBk

- Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) July 26, 2020

🎩 A hat trick yesterday and 6⃣ goals in his last 3⃣ matches.

He can't stop scoring and they can't stop winning ... @OgadaOlunga is on 🔥🔥🔥 for @REYSOL_Official!

© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/8ETWYvJZhV

- J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) July 27, 2020

Elsewhere Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama played the entire game as Montreal Impact lost by a solitary goal to Orlando City in an MLS Is Back Tournament played on Sunday morning at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

Tesho Akindele scored the winning goal on the hour mark to ensure Orlando proceed to the quarterfinals while Wanyama's Montreal Impact bow out.

Wanyama was once again voted in as Montreal's best player in the match, picking 57% of the votes in a poll conducted in the club's official portal as teammates Clement Diop and Saphir Taider came in second and third respectively.

In the Swedish second-tier Kenyan forward Eric Johanna scored a goal as Jonkopings Sodra edged Bragen 2-0 in a league match at the Parksvallen Stadium on Sunday evening.

EMBARRASSING LOSS

Swedish midfielder Moustafa Zeidan had given Sodra an early first-half lead and Eric Johanna secured victory with a neat finish nine minutes after the restart. The former Mathare United player has been on form since the league resumed and has so far scored two goals. Sodra are seventh on the log with 12 points having played eight matches.

In Belgium, Johanna Omolo featured in the first half as Cercle Brugge suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss in the hands of second-tier side KMSK Deinze in a game played in Antwerp on Sunday evening.

Omolo is out of contract but still trains with Cercle Brugge to keep fit as he negotiates for a new contract.

In Georgia, former Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi played the entire game as his side Dila Gori played to a 1-1 draw with Dinamo Batumi on Saturday evening at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium. Dila Gori tops the top-tier standings with 15 points from seven matches.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.