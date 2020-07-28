Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Extends Phasetwo of Eased Lockdown By One Week

Secretary to the Nigerian Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The federal government has added an additional one week to the current phase of eased lockdown due to the Sallah celebrations.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced this at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

He said the additional week will be effective from July 29 to August 6 and all existing protocols will be retained throughout this period.

"We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced.

"The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid-El-Kabir) festivities which coincide with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July 2020 till Thursday 6th August 2020.

"It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines until that date," he said.

The second phase of the eased lockdown which commenced on June 2 and elapsed June 29 was extended by four weeks.

The additional four weeks elapses midnight July 29.

As of Sunday evening, more than 40,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria, leading to the death of over 858 people.