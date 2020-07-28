Nigeria: How WASSCE Will Be Conducted in Nigeria - Minister

The federal government has said the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) subjects peculiar to Nigeria candidates will be taken from September 5 through September 14, 2020.

The government said the exams for subjects common to all English speaking countries of West Africa ( (Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia) will proceed as previously published on August 17.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made this known at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 meeting on Monday.

According to him, all the state commissioners and governors have agreed that all schools will open in Nigeria from August 3. This is to prepare the students for the WASSCE which will begin on August 17.

"This varies the timetable we agitated earlier by as much as two weeks. What the agreement entails is WAEC West Africa and all the country that are in it have agreed that the exams should proceed, but the exams peculiar to Nigeria will be taken from September 5 through to September 14," he said.

He said Nigeria will then proceed to "domesticate its own timetable for the exams."

"The exams that are common to all the countries of West Africa will proceed as previously published on August 17. This today was accepted by every state in Nigeria and endorsed by the Presidential Task Force today at our meeting. Revision classes begin from today," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the WASSCE was billed to start August 17.

The government also said exit classes in secondary schools will resume August 4.

It also said SS3 students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the WASSCE, conducted by WAEC.