Malawi: Atupele Dares Chakwera On K1.3 Trillion Theft - Pledges Support to Graft Fight in Malawi

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi says President Lazarus Chakwera should present evidence to the courts regarding the revelations that about K1.3 trillion was stolen during the Peter Mutharika's administration.

Writing on his Facebook account, Atupele said while he commends Chakwera for his stance against corruption, there is need for full disclosure and evidence by the President as to how he was informed of such an alarmingly high figure.

"Considering the annual budget of Malawi hovering around the same figure and considering that Malawi is on an IMF/World Bank program, this needs to be further explained.

"Following the discovery of 'cashgate' theft during president Joyce Banda's administration we had anticipated that we had sufficient checks and balances in place to have detected the plunder of such large sums," he said.

Atupele has since pledged his full support in fighting corruption in the country.

On his part, Chakwera, who won a historic victory over Mutharika in June, has vowed to "clear the rubble" of corruption within the government.

Since taking office, Chakwera, 65, has launched investigations into some of the deals agreed by the previous government, suspending contracts.

A number of arrests are taking place targeting officials of the former government.

Chakwera, a former Pentecostal church leader, says he does not want to be seen to target political rivals in his anti-corruption drive.

Instead, he said the law should take its course.