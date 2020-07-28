Malawi: Atupele Dares Chakwera On K1.3 Trillion Theft - Pledges Support to Graft Fight in Malawi

27 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi says President Lazarus Chakwera should present evidence to the courts regarding the revelations that about K1.3 trillion was stolen during the Peter Mutharika's administration.

Writing on his Facebook account, Atupele said while he commends Chakwera for his stance against corruption, there is need for full disclosure and evidence by the President as to how he was informed of such an alarmingly high figure.

"Considering the annual budget of Malawi hovering around the same figure and considering that Malawi is on an IMF/World Bank program, this needs to be further explained.

"Following the discovery of 'cashgate' theft during president Joyce Banda's administration we had anticipated that we had sufficient checks and balances in place to have detected the plunder of such large sums," he said.

Atupele has since pledged his full support in fighting corruption in the country.

On his part, Chakwera, who won a historic victory over Mutharika in June, has vowed to "clear the rubble" of corruption within the government.

Since taking office, Chakwera, 65, has launched investigations into some of the deals agreed by the previous government, suspending contracts.

A number of arrests are taking place targeting officials of the former government.

Chakwera, a former Pentecostal church leader, says he does not want to be seen to target political rivals in his anti-corruption drive.

Instead, he said the law should take its course.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.