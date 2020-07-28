Nigeria: BBNaija - Lucy Emerges Week 2 'Head of House'

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy Essien, on Monday evening emerged the second Head of House.

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy Essien, on Monday evening emerged the second Head of House (HOH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija 'Lockdown' reality show.

She takes over from Nengi who emerged this season's first HOH last week.

The position of HoH is assumed weekly by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by Big Brother.

The process

The housemates played a game of dice where they had two minutes each to take steps on the mat.

To start the game, they were all expected to roll a '6' on the dice to move, each housemate has two minutes to take steps on the mat towards the box that says: Head of House.

At the end of the game, Essien emerged winner, which gives her immunity from eviction this week alongside her deputy, Prince.

Biggie instructed her to pick a male as the deputy head of house after her win.

Twists

The housemates heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday night after Ebuka announced that there was no eviction.

He, however, told viewers that the housemates will hold live evictions every Sunday in the coming weeks of the show.

According to Ebuka, the housemates will each take turns to nominate one of the bottom four housemates with the lowest votes for eviction.

For the very first in the show, the housemate who has the most nominations will make the final decision on who goes home... for now!

Winning prize

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Nigeria, the organisers announced that this season's winner will walk away with N85 million grand prize.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.