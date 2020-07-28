Namibia: Geingob Regrets Loss of Life At Twaloloka

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

SWAPO president Hage Geingob says he regrets the loss of life caused by a fire that destroyed Twaloloka informal settlement at Walvis Bay on Sunday night.

A 20-month-old boy died in the fire.

Some residents lost all their belongings, while others were left to sleep in the open to protect the little they could salvage from the fire.

At the closing session of Swapo's introspection meeting in Windhoek today, Geingob said Twaloloka's destruction shows the government should not allow people to live in shacks.

He said the government must give full effect to his proposal on solving the crisis in informal settlements and equally address the challenges of "housing, health, education and equitable economic development" without delay.

The president made these promises despite admitting on Saturday that the ruling party had failed to deliver prosperity to the people regarding some aspects, including housing.

Geingob said he would be calling for a Swapo central committee meeting soon to operationalise recommendations from the meeting.

Swapo's introspection meeting was called to identify and review the main reasons for the party's poor performance in the 2019 elections.

The meeting also aimed to reorganise the party to "respond effectively to the changing political dynamics and environment".

Read the original article on Namibian.

