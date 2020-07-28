Namibia: Ecn Approves Ar's Windhoek Application

The Electoral Commission of Namibia today approved an application by the Affirmative Repositioning movement to be recognised as a registered organisation under the electoral law.

This means if there are no successful objections the AR will be eligible to contest in the upcoming regional and local authority council elections scheduled for November.

The ECN's chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro confirmed the approval in a letter to the the AR's Windhoek representative Bernadine Johannes today.

Mujoro said the AR's application has met all requirements.

A notice regarding this development will be published in the Government Gazette within 14 days, Mujoro said.

Objections to the AR's registration need to be made within 30 days.

AR leader Job Amupanda announced last year he would be contesting for the Windhoek mayoral position.

The movement has also announced it would field candidates for the upcoming elections across Namibia's 121 constituencies and 57 local authorities as per its plan of "putting Namibia under construction".

So far, the AR has applied for recognition in three local authorities: Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

The applications for Walvis Bay and Swakopmund are yet to be approved by the ECN.