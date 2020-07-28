Nigeria: World Hepatitis Day - How to Protect Yourself From the Disease

Abuja and Lafia — Ismaila works as an assistant in a fruits market in Abuja. He struggled to make ends meet. He later got another job as a cleaner in a private firm. He was to earn triple what he earned at the fruits market.

He was very happy. However, his joy was short-lived as shortly before resumption, the firm conducted a hepatitis test on him and he tested positive to Hepatitis B. The organisation politely told him they could no longer employ him.

He told Daily Trust he felt his world crashing down especially when he was told there was presently no cure for Hepatitis B. At the moment he is trying to secure funds to manage the condition.

Marylyn recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. She went with some friends to one of the popular shopping malls in Abuja and one of them suggested they participated in a free testing exercise being conducted there. She tested positive to Hepatitis C.

She was initially in a dilemma on whether to tell her fiancé or not but then recalled that her fiancé had said they would go for hepatitis and HIV tests before they wedded in a year's time. She told her fiancé about it. He went for test and also tested positive for Hepatitis C. As they proceed with their wedding plans they were consoled by the fact that Hepatitis C could now be treated.

Mallam Yunusa recalls his cousin was disqualified from an army recruitment exercise because he tested positive to Hepatitis B.

Hepatitis is a disease that causes an inflammation of the liver, which is one of the vital organs of the human body. Many cases of hepatitis are being recorded across the country because of ignorance about the disease. People go about their daily lives without knowing they have the disease. Thus putting others at the risk of the disease.

There are five types of hepatitis - A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis B and C are the most common in Nigeria and they cause liver damage which results to liver cancer. Medical experts say it is not everyone that has Hepatitis B that will end up having liver cancer, but having it increases the risk of the cancer, they said.

Hepatitis A and E are transmitted through the oral route, by contaminated food and water. Fever, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and yellow eyes are some of the symptoms and they go on their own. They don't stay in the body to cause further damage.

Hepatitis B, C and D on the other hand stay longer in the body and could grow into chronic form.

According to Dr. Henry Osazuwa, a physician with Wellsprings Hospital, Abuja, Hepatitis B and C are spread through blood, semen and body fluids, sexual contact, sharing of needles, syringes and from an infected mother to her baby. He said it is not spread through casual contact, hugging, holding hands, kissing and breast feeding.

Another medical expert, Dr Kwaifa Ibrahim, said if people understood how dangerous hepatitis diseases were, they would do all they could to protect themselves against them.

He said public awareness on screening is an important measure to make people aware of the danger of hepatitis virus.

Dr Kwaifa, who is a nephrologist, and heads the department of medicine at Wuse District Hospital, Abuja, said there was need for campaigns against procedures that put people's lives at risk of hepatitis like tattooing, body piercing and use of unsterilised instruments.

He said over 22 million Nigerians are estimated to have Hepatitis B.

"The ones that cause chronic viral hepatitis are B and C. The B is the most common and affects between 350 and 400 million people globally. In sub-Saharan Africa, about 60 to 80 million people are infected and in Nigeria, the prevalence is about 13 percent of the population having Hepatitis B while 2.1 percent have hepatitis C. That means, about 22 million Nigerians are carriers of Hepatitis B," he stated.

The consultant said hepatitis is a serious health problem. "If it is not well treated, the person infected can be a carrier throughout his or her lifetime. It can lead to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer. And if it leads to these two, the outcome is not very good."

According to him, Hepatitis B can be prevented through vaccination. The vaccination has been incorporated into the childhood vaccination programme, and every child can be vaccinated with it.

He said adults who are negative could also take the vaccine to protect themselves while those that are already positive must go for further evaluation and treatment.

"Hepatitis B is not curable but is a treatable disease because the carrier has to keep taking drugs all through his or her lifetime just like those treating HIV, hypertension, diabetes and other diseases. The continuity of taking the drug is to suppress the virus. But the C type presents more than 90 percent cure with drugs treatment. There are drugs for Hepatitis C that patients can take for three months and get cured."

He said the preventive measure include enlightening the public on the dangers of hepatitis, and urging them to go for screening so that the carriers could go for treatment and those negative could take vaccination.

"People should not engage in unprotected sex and blood transfusion should be properly screened before being administered on anyone. Health education is a must for everybody to stay safe from the virus.

"There are also about 90 percent of Hepatitis B virus carriers that do not require treatment because the virus is not active. What they require is to go for checkup every six months to ensure that their livers are still functioning well and not affected. If there are changes, it may put the person at risk, so the patient is then put on drug."

Dr Bamidele Opeyemi Folorunsho, a Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist at the Department of Medicine, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia in Nasarawa State said vaccination is crucial in the prevention of the infection.

"Babies delivered by Hepatitis B positive mothers should be immunised. Individuals negative for Hepatitis B should be vaccinated," he said.

He said sharp objects such as razors, pins, and needles, should be properly discarded and not re-used.

"Unwanted blood and blood products should well be discarded. Blood should be screened thoroughly before transfusion. Abstinence, being faithful to one's partner, practicing safe sex are important preventive measures. Avoid risky traditional practices such as scarifications and tribal marks.

"People who are positive for viral hepatitis should ensure that they seek medical care to prevent complications such liver cirrhosis and cancer, and also to prevent infection to others. Hepatitis A and E can be prevented through good hygiene," he advised.

He also said the first step to treatment is to be tested! Adding that, Hepatitis B virus has no cure but can be managed with effective treatment while Hepatitis C could be treated effectively and cured."