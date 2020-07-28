Tanzania: My Body Is Full of Braces and a Bullet, Says Tundu Lissu

Dar es Salaam — Chadema deputy Chairman (Mainland), Tundu Lissu has said his body is full of braces, scars plus one bullet that is still lodged in his bone.

Mr Lissu returned to Tanzania Monday afternoon July 27, 2020 after more than two years away in Belgium after surviving an assassination attempt in Dodoma in September, 2017.

Speaking at the party's headquarters in Dar es Salaam shortly his arrival, Mr Lissu said he is now doing well even with the extensive scars on his body.

"I can walk and dance as you have seen in the car but this body contains many braces that no one has ever seen from my knees to the pelvis" said Mr Lissu

"If there was a possibility to put off my clothes not many of you would look at me twice" said Mr Lissu infront of a jubilant crowd that had escorted his convoy right from the Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Mr Lissu, who is former Singida East Member of Parliament (MP), said that the bullet that is lodged in his body could not be removed due to the complications involved.

Related Stories

VIDEO: Tundu Lissu arrives in Dar to a thunderous welcome

VIDEO: Chadema supporters brave police warnings, flock JNIA to cheer Tundu Lissu's homecoming

Chadema and Police spar over Lissu's arrival

"This body except head and face scars of gunshots and knifes from doctor's operations," he said.

Mr Lissu has requested party members to accompany him to pay farewell to former President Benjamin Mkapa at the Uhuru Stadium on Tuesday July 28.

He thanked supporter, Tanzanians and well wishers from across the world who showed support from the day was attacked in Dodoma.