Gaborone — COVID-19 Presidential Task Team has announced the death of a 72 year old man due to coronavirus.

This brings to two, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Botswana.

Announcing the death on BTVCOVID-19 update programme, Director of Health Services, Dr Malaki Tshipayage the man had been admitted at Sir Ketumile Teaching Hospital.

Source : BOPA