Botswana: Wild Animals Impoverishing Communities - Residents

Bobonong — Bobonong Constituency community leaders have told minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism that wild animals that encroached into human space had rendered some people poor.

The leaders decried the fact that elephants destroyed fences and crops leaving fields desolate.

Welcoming Minister Phildah Kereng and her entourage to the meeting, Bobonong's Kgosi Ezekiel Masilo said elephants continued to be a threat to human lives, especially for villagers close to the border.

Villages like Mabolwe and Lentswelemoriti lie close to the Botswana-Zimbabwe and Botswana-South Africa borders respectively.

Not only were elephants destroying field fences and crops, they also took human lives, they asserted.

"As a result, our people have resigned from farming especially crop production since they never enjoy fruits of their hard labour owing to elephants and other animals," Kgosi Masilo explained.

Further exacerbating Babirwa's problems were cross border rustlers who continue to pillage livestock while owners were busy adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Even before the pandemic, livestock thieves had been on the rampage, said Kgosi Masilo.

Reiterating Kgosi Masilo's statements, Mathathane Ward Mr Meshack Makgosa, invited Minister Kereng to a meeting with the people of Mathathane to hear first hand ordeals about wild animals.

The councilor said wild animals were increasing rapidly and consequently cleared the land quicker which then drove them into human spaces where they would inevitably caused destructions.

Another councilor, Mr Doctor Makwati for Mabolwe, Gobojango and Semolale ward, called for increased presence of wildlife officers especially during ploughing season.

He argued that the wildlife office in their area was understaffed and under resourced.

Five more officers in addition to the current three and another vehicle to augment the available one were needed, he said.

Some of the meeting attendants called for a biased gun quota for the area so that people could acquire guns to protect themselves against wild animals, especially elephants.

Responding, Minister Kereng said she appreciated challenges faced by the communities.

She however called on the people to see value in animals rather than a real and perceived total enemy.

It was expected that the forthcoming elephant management plan would help in addressing human-wildlife conflict, he said.

Source : BOPA