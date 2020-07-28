Tanzania: 'Players, Technical Bench Deserve Credits for Simba Feats'

27 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingiza gave credit to players and the team's technical bench for improving the squad which enabled them to win last season's top flight league title.

The champions ended the season on front pedal as they ambushed Polisi Tanzania 2-1 at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi over the weekend to formally complete the marathon with 88 points, five points short from the 2018/2019 season when they claimed the championship with 93 points.

Skipper John Bocco scored a brace on the day to add up his scored goals of the season to 9 goals after joining the battle midway way into the season as he missed most of the opening matches due to injury.

However, reacting after the match, Simba boss could not hide his excitement as he applauded players and technical bench for their tangible works on the battlefield.

"It was a tough season for us but players and the technical bench made it look easier as they are the ones doing the job on the pitch since the management and the board is there to just offer support.

"For us, we are all happy because the input has paid off and we are now looking forward to our final match whose preparations are progressing well," Mazingiza said.

He added that the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), finals against Namungo FC is a big game for them that is why Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck has been rotating players frequently prior to the ASFC clash.

According to him, Simba will have a mini camp in Mbeya Region before heading to Sumbawanga on Friday ready for their next mission which if successfully accomplished; They will pocket two silverwares this term.

He again saluted the entire team saying they have improved a lot this season to the extent that statistics can speak for them.

On his part, Polisi Tanzania coach Malale Hamsini revealed that unity within his team is the big secret for them to enjoy the smooth run last season.

"On top of unity, also residents of Kilimanjaro have been awesome through giving us the required support from the start to the end of the season which is positive for the club," he said.

However, Hamsini said next season, they need to upgrade the team's striking force saying until now, and none of his strikers has managed to score more than ten goals a thing he said is not healthy since a good team should have potential strikers to hit past ten goals in one season.

