Botswana: BTTA Selects National Team Squad

Gaborone — The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) this weekend hosted round four of the final national team selection process in Gaborone.

The tournament consisted of top 16 men and women's teams from the just ended 2019/2020 calendar year. Only two spots of four remained for the national team.

Speaking on the sidelines of the team selection, BTTA assistant spokesperson, Arthur Kgaswe, said the four players from the first round, which was played early last month, would be joined by the four who were selected after the Saturday tournament to complete the team.

Kgaswe said all group games were played on a round robin system and the results were impressive.

On the women side, Smash Maniacs' Boitswarelo Butale and Olorato Ramagapu made the cut followed by Constance Kuswani (BDF) and Tshepiso Rebatenne (Nhabe), while the men who qualified were Tshenolo Mooketsi(BDF), Bakang Maloka (Moshupa Spinners), Boago Molobela (Smash Maniacs) and Sean Dekop (Nhabe).

The squad was supposed to participate in the Africa Union Sport Council (AUSC Region 5) championships that were billed for Zimbabwe this month, but had since been postponed to next July in Lesotho.

In the last tournament played in Lesotho, Botswana came second after the regional powerhouse, South Africa.

They trailed behind South Africa in both women's and men's teams, mixed doubles represented by Rebatenne and Mooketsi, women's doubles represented by Rebatenne and Butale, while Mooketsi and Matlhatsi won silver in the men's doubles.

Source : BOPA