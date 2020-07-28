Tanzania: Tundu Lissu Arrives in Dar to a Thunderous Welcome

27 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — After more than two years away in Belgium, Chadema deputy Chairman (Mainland ) Tundu Lissu finally arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport to a thunderous welcome by thousands of party cadres who sang party slogans.

Many of the party members and supporters knelt down and prayed as the vice chairman made his way as some chanted and sang party songs.

'Thank God we have seen the miracle...thank God we have seen the miracle," they sang.

Mr Lissu was received by Chadema's top leadership including Party Chairman Freeman Mbowe and Secretary General John Mnyika among others

He was immediately whisked off to motorcade left JNIA to party's headquarters, in Kinondoni Dar es Salaam in a long procession that involved motorcycle riders (boda boda) , cars and thousands on foot chanting 'rais rais rais'.

