Kenya: Gor Mahia Release Duo

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have officially released Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo and goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo.

The club announced the release of the duo on Monday with Ambudo's contract having ended, while Odhiambo was given a release letter by the club and he has confirmed that he is headed to money bags Wazito.

Odhiambo has been K'Ogalo's third choice goalkeeper for the past four seasons and is looking for a new challenge at Wazito where he will vie for the goalkeeping slot with Bixente Otieno after the release of Kevin Omondi last month.

Speaking from his home in Mwanza, Ambudo confirmed that his contract ends this month and he had been informed by K'Ogalo management that it wouldn't be renewed.

"My contract has not been renewed by Gor Mahia and even before their communication, I was also free to join a new team given that they owed me more than three months salaries arrears," he said.

However, he was non-committal on whether he would follow up on his dues saying he would consult with his agent Babu Ally then come up with an informed decision on the issue.

He also revealed that he has received offers from a number of clubs in Tanzania and Uganda and is still weighing them before making a decision on which team he should join.

"I thank Gor Mahia for the time I had with them. It is a great club which can conquer African football if it solves the financial issues that has been a major setback and always leads to departure of dependable players," he added.

The speedy winger joined K'Ogalo in July last year from Tanzanian Premier League side, Alliance on a one-year contract.

He has been staying at his hometown of Mwanza since the season was suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals for the 19-time Kenyan Premier League champions with reports saying he is most likely to join Simba.