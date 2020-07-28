Kenya: Mwendwa - Mombasa County Football Association Not Part FKF

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has disassociated himself from a new outfit namely Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA), despite its clearance to operate as a football entity by the government.

MCFA has been handed a provisional license by the Sports Registrar and has announced its intent to hold elections within three months before affiliating itself with FKF.

"I have to be clear here. I have no problem if they (MCFA) conduct their activities in whichever way. What should be clear is that they are not part of FKF and(football's world governing body) FIFA," said Mwendwa.

"I am aware they have also registered Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu. So they are not our members and we have already informed FIFA of this development. Any FKF member who associates himself or herself with that entity will be sanctioned."

Mwendwa and FKF have been at crossroads with several government agencies including the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and Sports Registrar, leading to the cancellation of the FKF county and national elections on two occasions in the past seven months.

On both occasions, SDT chairman John Ohaga ruled that the polls did not meet the threshold of a free and fair exercise, and specifically that some rules in the electoral code had locked out several aspirants from contesting.

A roadmap for the fresh polls is yet to be spelt out.