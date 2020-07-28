Kenya: Mwendwa - Mombasa County Football Association Not Part FKF

27 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has disassociated himself from a new outfit namely Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA), despite its clearance to operate as a football entity by the government.

MCFA has been handed a provisional license by the Sports Registrar and has announced its intent to hold elections within three months before affiliating itself with FKF.

"I have to be clear here. I have no problem if they (MCFA) conduct their activities in whichever way. What should be clear is that they are not part of FKF and(football's world governing body) FIFA," said Mwendwa.

"I am aware they have also registered Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu. So they are not our members and we have already informed FIFA of this development. Any FKF member who associates himself or herself with that entity will be sanctioned."

Mwendwa and FKF have been at crossroads with several government agencies including the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and Sports Registrar, leading to the cancellation of the FKF county and national elections on two occasions in the past seven months.

On both occasions, SDT chairman John Ohaga ruled that the polls did not meet the threshold of a free and fair exercise, and specifically that some rules in the electoral code had locked out several aspirants from contesting.

A roadmap for the fresh polls is yet to be spelt out.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.