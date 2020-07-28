Nigeria: Ondo Primaries - Akeredolu Appears Before APC Appeal Committee

27 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday appeared before the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election Appeal Committee, over a petition filed by one of the aspirants, Nathaniel Adojutelegan, who contested in the election.

PREMIUM TIMES last Friday reported that Mr Adojutelegan challenged the victory of Mr Akeredolu as the party's flag bearer for the October election..

In his two-page petition dated July 22, he challenged the outcome of the exercise that led to Mr Akeredolu's victory

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mr Akeredolu appeared before the nine-member Chris Ibe-led appeal committee at the party's national secretariat, Abuja.

The details of the appeal process were not made known to the press.

But speaking after his appearance, Mr Akeredolu maintained that he will defeat other candidates including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and his deputy Agboola Ajayi in their local governments.

"Jegede is my friend. We are colleagues and both members of inner bar, I don't have anything against him and I just prayed that our campaign should be issue-based without violence and I know that he knows that it will not be easy for him.

"Yes, it may not be easy for me to win, but by His Grace, I am going to win. I can assure that as it was in the beginning, so it shall be now and forevermore. We will win this election by the grace of God," he said.

Speaking on whether Mr Ajayi's defection will affect him, Mr Akeredolu simply said "We thought we could accommodate him at the APC but since he returned to where he truly belongs, it is all well and good."

