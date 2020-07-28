Nigeria: Buhari Names Railway Stations After Jonathan, Awolowo, Osinbajo, Tinubu, Others

27 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/ Aladja/Warri corridors after some Nigerian leaders.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this through a statement by his ministry's Director of Press, Eric Ojiekwe.

The statement noted that those honoured with the gesture have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.

According to the statement, for the Lagos-Ibadan with extension to the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa railway station, the beneficiaries are: Bola Tinubu (Apapa station), Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station), Babatunde Fashola (Agege station), Lateef Jakande (Agbado station) and Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station).

Others are Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station), Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Segun Osoba (Olodo station), Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station) , Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station) and Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre)

For the Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway, the names are: Adamu Attah (Itakpe station), Olusola Saraki (Ajaokuta station), Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo station), George Innih (Agenebode station), Anthony Enahoro (Uromi station), Tom Ikimi (Ekehen station) and Samuel Ogbemudia (rtd) (Igbanke station)

Others according to the statement include Goodluck Jonathan (Agbor Station Complex), David Ejoor (Abraka station), Micheal Ibru (Opara station), Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station) and Mike Akhigbe (Railway Village, Agbor).

