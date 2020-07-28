Africa: Amidst Coronavirus - Commonwealth Countries Resolve To Work Together

27 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

? The decision was taken on Friday July 24, 2020 during a videoconference of Sports Ministers of the Commonwealth

Ministers of Sports of the Commonwealth of Nations have taken firm decision to work together to protect sports from the corona- virus pandemic. The decision was taken on Friday July 24, 2020 during a videoconference of Sports Ministers of the Commonwealth. Cameroon's Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi represented the country in that videoconference. The Minister participated from the conference room of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education. Minister Mouelle Kombi presented the steps taken by government in the fight against the pandemic. Mouelle Kombi said the government of Cameroon is making preparations in order to stay in the path to national development. These will be based on the strategic and operational level such as disinfecting infrastructure that can host competitions for future sporting events in Cameroon notably CHAN 2021 and AFCON 2022. The forum aimed at discussing the major toll the Coronavirus has had on Commonwealth sporting activities like the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Commonwealth Sport Ministers used the platform to propose best strategies to combat the Coronavirus that has disrupted sports activities in the world. The exchanges were coordinated by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Right Honourable Patricia Scotland. The chairperson of the high profile meeting was Amina Mohamed, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage. The Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting is a biennial event organised to promote sporting values in the 54 Commonwealth nations in the world. The 10th Commonwealth ministerial meeting was initially scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, during the now postponed 2020 Olympic Games. Many of the sports representatives also sought to know how member countries are responding to the disruptions in the sector, effective ways to maintain and boost the contribution of sport to social and economic development in response to the pandemic, identify priorities for Commonwealth cooperation on sport policy, indicators to measure the contribution sport makes to the sustainable development goals and discuss promoting human rights in and through sport in a post-COVID world .

