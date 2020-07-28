Kenya: Over 70 Families Displaced in Baringo Floods

26 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Floods in Tiaty and other parts of Baringo County have displaced 70 families after Tangulbei river broke its banks.

Kenya Red Cross Communications Chief Peter Abwao told Capital FM News that some of the houses were destroyed.

He said Kenya Red Cross officials was working with local authorities to help those affected.

"We want to ensure every affected person has at least some basic necessities," he said.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said authorities are monitoring the situation, while putting measures to ensure more people are not affected.

According to Kenya Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall above 70 mm is expected in parts of Laikipia, Nyandarua, Baringo, Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Samburu and West Pokot Counties.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.