Kenya: Over 70 Families Displaced in Baringo Floods

Nairobi — Floods in Tiaty and other parts of Baringo County have displaced 70 families after Tangulbei river broke its banks.

Kenya Red Cross Communications Chief Peter Abwao told Capital FM News that some of the houses were destroyed.

He said Kenya Red Cross officials was working with local authorities to help those affected.

"We want to ensure every affected person has at least some basic necessities," he said.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said authorities are monitoring the situation, while putting measures to ensure more people are not affected.

According to Kenya Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall above 70 mm is expected in parts of Laikipia, Nyandarua, Baringo, Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Samburu and West Pokot Counties.