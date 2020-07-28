Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today in Enda Giorghis Quarantine Center; Southern Region.

The two patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, two patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Afabet and Mendefera respectively have recovered fully and were released from these facilities today.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 191.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date is 265.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

27 July 2020