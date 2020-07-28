Kenyan Albert Muema Eyes Slovakia Chance

25 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenyan forward Albert Muema says he is gunning to score at least 15 times in the league at his new workstation in Slovakia season.

He spoke to Nairobi News from his base in Slovakia, where he recently inked a season-long deal with third-tier side MFK Lokomotíva Zvolen.

OUTBREAK

The speedy attacker last featured for top-tier side FK Sindeljic but was released after the season was halted in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The plan is to first familiarise with the new surroundings and players. I already feel at home," he explained.

"I want to leave a mark here and if I can score maybe 15 goals in the league this season and help my team earn a promotion, I will be satisfied."

Speaking of his stint at Sindeljic, he said: "Things did not work as I would have wished. After the winter break, we were forced to take pay cuts due to the pandemic affecting club finances. I had started picking some form and but we were informed the team could no longer play."

The former Tusker FC player has now scored four goals and contributed two assists at his new workstation.

He found the back of the net and managed an assist in his team's 3-0 win against FK Lieskovec.

RECOVERED

He was on the mark again in the following match, scoring twice and having an assist in the second match which ended in a 4-0 triumph of FK Salkova.

His side lost 2-0 result to FK Podkonice but then recovered to beat FK Banska Stiavnica 4-2 where Muema contributed one goal.

Muema adds that his rise to form is a sign that he is settling in Europe and has also trained his sights on cementing his place in European football.

"I really struggled when I arrived here but now I have become a regular and getting the goals is one of my priorities, I just want to keep the form going into the new season, I have strived to make it here and I think I have the chance now to prove myself right," Muema continued.

Muema says he is hoping to impress upon coach Milos Foltan and earn a starting slot when his team face TJ Sklotatran Poltar in the first round of the Slovak Cup on Saturday before they open their league campaign with a clash against FK Jednota Banova on August 2.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.