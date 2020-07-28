Somalia: Internet Back in Somalia After Over Two Days of Blackout

Somalia's Internet has been restored on Monday, two days after the connectivity went outage on Sunday following the ouster of PM Hassan Ali Khaire by parliament.

The Internet cut off has significantly affected the local and governmental departments as well as another trading in the southern regions of the Horn of Africa country.

Netblock, an independent group that investigates digital rights, cyber-security, and internet governance says the blackout started at 10:30 am local time, making most of Mogadishu operations offline.

Netblocks states that a preliminary analysis of the sub-sea cable networks shows that the disconnect was not a result of an accidental cut, suggesting that the service cut was intentional.